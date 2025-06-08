New Italian steakhouse coming to downtown DeKalb

THe interior of Keg & Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Company at 106 East Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, shown in this December 2021 Shaw Local file photo. Keg & Kernel has since closed. A new eatery, Floretino's Charhouse, has announced plans to open in the spot in 2025. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – A new Italian steakhouse is coming to downtown DeKalb, Mayor Cohen Barnes confirmed Friday.

Dubbed Florentino’s Charhouse, the new eatery is planned for the spot formerly home to Keg and Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Co., 106 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Before that, the building housed Tavern on Lincoln.

Owners Salvador Castro Arellano, Alfredo Castro Arellano and Florentino Castro Arellano have approached the DeKalb City Council for a liquor license, documents show.

An opening date has not yet been made public.

Council action on the liquor license is only conditional until all requirements of the city’s resolution have been met, city documents show. This includes receipt of a state of Illinois liquor license, a fire and life safety application, and background investigations for the owner by the DeKalb Police Department.

Even though the space at the corner of First Street and Lincoln Highway was previously a bar and restaurant, the city’s liquor licenses are not transferable between businesses. The Arellanos are required to submit their own application for consideration by the mayor and City Council.

The City Council is expected to vote on the liquor license at 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.