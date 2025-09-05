‘I’m failing retirement and I’m loving it’: DeKalb city clerk says he’s making sure the job gets done

Bradley Hoey, flanked by portraits of past DeKalb mayors, talks Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, about how it has gone since he was first sworn into office as DeKalb city clerk nearly 100 days ago. (Mark Busch)

The powers afforded to the oft-riddled DeKalb city clerk’s office may be more limited than in the past, but Bradley Hoey says he’s not letting it deter him from carrying out the work expected by voters.

First sworn into office in May, Hoey has taken up his duties as city clerk, vowing to make good on his campaign promises to voters.

Hoey said he’s enjoying his time as city clerk so far.

“It’s great to work for a city, a municipality that has great leadership,” Hoey said. “[...] The chance to be able to work with them in this capacity as an elected official is very exciting and very rewarding.”

Mayor Cohen Barnes, who endorsed Hoey during the election, heaped praise on Hoey for the job he’s done.

“Brad’s fantastic,” Barnes said. “I’ve known him for many years. He’s always been wonderful to work with.”

A typical day on the job varies for Hoey, a retired Northern Illinois University communications professional.

As a part-timer, Hoey said the city clerk works on an on-call basis out of DeKalb City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway. He’s got his own cubicle on the first floor.

“I’m in and ready to help,” Hoey said. “I’m always on call.”

Hoey said his first 100 days on the job have gone “fabulously.”

“The team here has been nothing but great to work with,” Hoey said. “They welcome me with open arms. Obviously, I’ve known a lot of them over the years through my various roles, first within NIU, then with the [DeKalb County] Convention and Visitors Bureau, and for a number of years with the Citizens Community Enhancement Commission.”

It’s clear Hoey wears many hats.

When asked if juggling his different roles in the community makes for a balancing act, Hoey said it does.

“It’s a bit of a balancing act,” he said. “I’ve been really happy that there [haven’t] been any major conflicts whatsoever. My hours with the clerk are very flexible. My hours with the [Convention and Visitors Bureau] since I’m part-time have been flexible. Yes, I attend a number of meetings.”

Since his swearing-in, Hoey’s regularly attended DeKalb City Council meetings to take minutes and roll call votes – something his predecessor came under fire for not doing.

But Hoey said he wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

“I’m failing retirement and loving it,” he said. “It’s the truth. It is kind of funny, and I say it in jest a lot of the time, but it affords me the opportunity to serve as clerk and to devote time to it.”

When asked if the city has offered him opportunities to participate in professional training, Hoey said access has been granted to the extent to which the role, as he sees it, requires it.

Whether or not the city clerk was provided access to training became a talking point among some candidates vying for the office this past spring.

Former City Clerk Sasha Cohen – who was censored by the City Council and later ousted from the office by a judge – previously claimed that he had been denied training opportunities to better equip him in doing the job.

“It’s something that again, [I] talked to the mayor, council, and the city manager, and if that is something that they wish for the clerk, will do it,” Hoey said.

One such training he’s done, Hoey said, certified him to be deputy registrar for the city.

“Essentially, when people need to fill out paperwork or are interested in running for office in the city of DeKalb or the Park District board, they pick up the paperwork here at the clerk’s office,” Hoey said.

Hoey said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished in his role as city clerk so far.

“I’m glad that I’ve been able to participate and proceed with all the proceedings at City Council,” he said. “The only time that I had to leave was when I was first sworn in and I had that conflict, but I was able to be there for most of the meeting. And I’d been to all the meetings, all the special meetings.”

Still, Hoey described his role as one limited by the city, leaving city employee Ruth Scott to do “most of the heavy lifting.” Scott served as the Council’s recording secretary in the former clerk’s absence, and also works in the city manager’s office.

“The current role and responsibilities of DeKalb city clerk remain the same as they were prior to my taking office,” Hoey said. “... I am fully prepared to engage in any roles and/or responsibilities the mayor and City Council assigns to the city clerk.”

Barnes echoed that sentiment.

“I don’t think we’ve given him a lot of autonomy,” Barnes said. “He’s taken a role at our meetings, but the extent of what he’s working on is still pretty limited.”

When asked if it ever weighs on him that his work as city clerk is unpaid, Hoey said no.

The city clerk’s salary was eliminated by the City Council in the fall of 2024.

“The role is a little different than it was,” Hoey said. “The city’s hand was forced by not just the most recent clerk but by others. So, I think anybody would say, ‘Boy, it’d be great to get paid for this role.’ And if it had the traditional roles and responsibilities that it once had, it certainly would be a paying job. But it’s changed by ordinance. Could it go back to where it was? Well, that would have to be a decision by the mayor and by the City Council.”

Hoey said he believes he’s doing right by the voters.

“I think they’re sick and tired of the nonsense that we saw during the previous clerk,” Hoey said. “I think the other candidates were sick of that as well. But I think when you saw the vote, I believe the voters wanted to keep things going in a positive direction, make sure the role and the job, of course, [were] getting done. And that’s what we’re doing.”