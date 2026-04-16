Superintendent at Troy 30-C School District in Will County retiring

The superintendent of Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C said he will be retiring at the end of the 2026-27 school year.

Dr. Paul Schrik made his announcement at the School Board meeting on Tuesday and informed the staff and faculty in a letter the following day.

He has been an educator in public schools for more than 30 years.

At the time of his retirement, Schrik will have completed nine years as leader of Troy 30-C schools, which serve students from portions of Joliet, Shorewood, Channahon, Crest Hill and unincorporated Troy Township.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the students, staff, and families of Troy 30-C,” Schrik said in a school district news release.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made together, and I leave knowing the district is well-positioned for continued success. I look forward to supporting the Board in selecting a new leader who will carry forward our mission,” he said.

During his tenure as superintendent, Schrik emphasized continuous improvement, which led to significant achievements, the district said, including:

• Implementation of a living strategic plan that guides daily work

• Measurable improvement in student outcomes and expanded opportunities for children

• Strengthening the school-home relationship to ensure families feel like true partners

• Prioritizing school safety and building community trust

• Being named one of Will County’s Best School Districts for the last four years

• Receiving the 2024 Educational Institution of the Year Award from the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Troy 30-C School Board will immediately begin the search process, partnering with a selection agency to identify a new superintendent.

“The focus will be on finding a proven leader who is deeply aligned with the district’s strategic plan and prepared to build upon the momentum established during Dr. Schrik’s tenure,” according to the news release said.