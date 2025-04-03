Hoey takes DeKalb City Clerk seat by wide vote margin

Bradley Hoey (left), retired Northern Illinois University communications professional, speaks at a candidate forum for the DeKalb City Clerk's race as opponent Steve Kapitan listens on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. Hoey and Kapitan are running as write-in candidates for the clerk's office in the April 1, 2025, election. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Newcomer Bradley Hoey has been elected to the DeKalb City Clerk’s Office by a wide vote margin, unofficial write-in results released Thursday show.

Hoey collected 1,302 votes, a significant lead over challengers Lynn Fazekas with 283 votes and Steve Kapitan with 225 votes. Fazekas and Kapitan previously served as clerks.

Results were published by DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims Thursday morning. All three candidates ran write-in campaigns, so ballots needed to be counted by hand.

Race results won’t be certified for two weeks, and mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day also will still need counting.

Hoey is a retired Northern Illinois University communications staffer who also works in local tourism at the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lynn Fazekas (left), former DeKalb City Clerk, speaks at a candidate forum for the DeKalb City Clerk's race as opponent Bradley Hoey listens on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. Fazekas and Hoey are running as write-in candidates for the clerk's office in the April 1, 2025, election. (Kelsey Rettke)

Fazekas, also retired, was appointed DeKalb City Clerk in 2018 when her predecessor left before finishing office. Kapitan a longtime DeKalb City Council alderman who works at Jewel-Osco, was elected clerk in 2009 but resigned in 2012 before finishing his term.

The DeKalb City Clerk’s Office has not seen a clerk serve out a full four-year term in more than a decade. With a historic revolving door of clerks, all three candidates campaigned this season on addressing the excessive turnover.

When asked by Shaw Local News Network, Hoey said he was committed to serving out all four years if he won voter support. This will be his first elected held office.

This is a developing story which will be updated.