Kane County Health Department’s IRIS system surpasses 15K referrals

The Kane County Health Department recently announced its Integrated Referral and Intake System, or IRIS, surpassed 15,000 referrals.

The IRIS system is a centralizes and secure platform that allows community organizations and healthcare providers to make and track program referrals.

The IRIS system will provide referrals to programs addressing various needs such as behavioral health, social support and preventive services. The system also streamlined service access and helped agencies collaborate to meet community needs.

“We know this milestone is a direct result of the dedication of our partner organizations and the staff who use IRIS every day,” Kane County Health Department executive director Michael Isaacson said in a news release. “By making it easier to connect residents with the right services at the right time, IRIS is helping improve health outcomes across Kane County.”

“The IRIS system has become an important resource for our department. It allows our officers and social workers to quickly connect individuals in crisis with the services and support available in our community,” city of Aurora Chief of Police Matt Thomas also said in the news release. “By streamlining referrals and strengthening collaboration between agencies, IRIS helps ensure people receive the help they need when they need it most.”

Family Focus of Aurora program supervisor Gisela Alvarez said in the news release: “IRIS has improved communication between staff and partner organizations, ensuring that participants receive appropriate services more efficiently. It has strengthened our organization’s ability to connect individuals and families with critical resources in just a few clicks.”

For information, visit kanehealth.com/AOK/Pages/Initiatives-Pages/IRIS.aspx.