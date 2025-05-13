‘Working together’ key to success, says DeKalb mayor as he begins 2nd term

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes (right) is sworn in May 12, 2025, at the DeKalb City Council meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Multiple newly-elected officials were sworn in and seated for a packed meeting of the DeKalb City Council Monday.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes, City Clerk Brad Hoey, and alderpersons Barb Larson, Justin Carlson, Andre Powell and Mike Verbic were sworn in to their new terms. Barnes begins his second term after prevailing in a crowded mayoral race over opponents Ward 7 Alderman John Walker, and Northern Illinois University staffers Linh Nguyen and Kouame Sanan.

Verbic, who sought reelection to a third term unopposed, expressed gratitude to his supporters.

“I couldn’t do this without my wife Jennifer,” Verbic said. “If it wasn’t for her, I could not be here serving. In addition to family and friends, and mostly certainly Ward 6, really appreciate your confidence in my leadership. I look forward to working for you over the next four years.”

Larson won a second term over opponent Michael Embrey.

“I’m glad to serve another four years,” she said.

Carlson and Powell, who both ran unopposed, paid respects to departing Ward 4 Alderman Greg Perkins, who did not seek reelection.

“You’ve answered everything,” Carlson said to Perkins. “You’ve just been incredible, and I wish you nothing but the best. I hope I can do half the job you did.”

DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas, outgoing DeKalb Ward 4 Alderman Greg Perkins and DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes (left to right) hoist an honorary street sign May 12, 2025, during a DeKalb City Council meeting. (Megann Horstead)

Powell agreed. He also ran unopposed to fill the remainder of a two-year term in the 5th Ward left vacant by his predecessor Scott McAdams, agreed.

“Perkins, I want to thank you as well,” Powell said. “You’ve done a lot for me in my small time here.”

Hoey said he‘s ready to perform the duties he was elected to do. Hoey ran a successful write-in campaign, earning more votes than two other write-in candidates who’d been city clerk before: Lynn Fazekas and Steve Kapitan.

“I’m really excited to represent the citizens of DeKalb in this capacity,” Hoey said. “I want to thank all of you for your support. I am looking forward to working with the great team that we have in place here both as our elected officials and our city staff.”

During public comment, DeKalb resident Christopher Boyes, who serves as board president of the DeKalb School District 428 school board, lauded the city’s many leaders.

“They are all people who look it as we as a community holistically across all of our government bodies and all of our citizens,” Boyes said. “I just genuinely want to take a moment to say how excited I am – not speaking for the school board but as a member of the board – to know that we will have a continued team of individuals right here in front of us.”

Barnes expressed his appreciation to Boyes for sharing.

“I won’t speak for my council either, but I do believe everyone here is looking at the bigger picture,” Barnes said. “We’re not in silos. We all represent our governing bodies. The only way we’re going to be successful is by working together.”