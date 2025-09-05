Dylan Pjesky, Marcus Simbol power Kaneland golf over Sycamore: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys golf

Kaneland 161, Sycamore 170: At Aurora, Kaneland teammates Dylan Pjesky and Marcus Simbol shot a 40 to share medalist honors.

Kaneland’s Nicholas Dzielawa and Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie each shot a 41.

DeKalb 178, Sterling 189: At Sterling, Graham Olson, Jack Battista and Hayes Halstead each shot a 44, one stroke off of medalist honors.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 5, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock North, the Spartans moved to 4-0 on the year with the win.

Liliana Vasquez won 10-1 at No. 2. The Spartans swept doubles, with wins by Lila Ezell and Avery Olson (10-2), Morgan Cook and Reese Becker (10-8), Ryana White and Krista Cobb (10-6) and Abby Lisafeld and Hannah Ferguson (10-1).

Boys soccer

St. Viator 1, Sycamore 0: At Creekside Middle School in Woodstock, the Spartans (1-3) lost in the Jacob Norys Tournament.

Boys cross country

GKHS Open: At Walcamp in Kingston, Genoa-Kingston took the 12th through 15th-place finishes to finish second to Stillman Valley, 15-41. Six teams participated but only two posted scores.

Oliver Perrin finished in 21:04:41 in 12th, Aiden Hoots set a PR in 21:09.78 to take 13th, Everett Amen was 14th in 21:20.09 and Noah Turnquist was 15th in 21:22.12

Girls cross country

GKHS Open: At Walcamp in Kingston, Emma James, Gracie Zapatka, Hannah Walker and Madyson McDowell took the top four spots for the Cogs.

Six teams were at the meet but only G-K posted a team score.

James finished in 21:22.28 to finish first, Zapatka finished in 21:43.81, Walker finished in 21:46.5 and McDowell finished in 22:47.09.

Girls volleyball

Newark 2, Indian Creek 0: At Newark, the Timberwolves lost 25-4, 25-4.