Srygler: Where stormwater flows, everything goes

Stormwater runoff is generated when rain, sleet and snowmelt flows over impervious surfaces such as paved streets, parking lots and driveways and then enters the storm sewers which discharge to local water bodies.

The runoff picks up and carries pollutants- such as trash, chemicals, pet waste, oil and grease, lawn fertilizer and pesticides, as it flows across pavement and down drains. These pollutants enter waterways where they harm fish and animals.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) created the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Stormwater Program that is designed to reduce and stop pollutant discharge. The EPA is in charge of regulating policy on stormwater runoff and operates under the Clean Water Act. They have provided guidance and stormwater smart outreach tools that you can learn more about here www.epa.gov/npdes/npdes-stormwater-program .

A bald eagle takes off from a puddle Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in a farmers field near Bethany Road in DeKalb. The heavy rains recently have created a lot of standing water in the fields in the area. (Mark Busch)

What can I do to help?

To help reduce stormwater runoff and soak up the rain, plant a rain garden. Rain gardens are created in a depressed area in the landscape to collect rainwater from the roof, driveway or street and allows it to soak into the ground as opposed to running off into a storm sewer.

The planting of native plants with deeper roots helps to filter out pollutants as well as provide food and shelter for butterflies and other pollinators. Add rain barrels to capture rain from your roof to use at a later time to water plants.

Nick Newman, environment and technology manager at the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District (KWRD), has implemented green initiatives at KWRD such as the planting of native habitats.

Newman regularly attends the Citizens’ Environmental Commission as a long-time ex-officio member in an advisory role. He encourages the converting and replacement of traditional lawns whenever possible with native prairie plants. Native prairie plants are vital in stormwater management as their deep root systems increase soil infiltration, filter pollutants, reduce erosion and slow runoff.

Check out Rooted for Good if you are interested in buying native plants at www.oneseedoneplant.com/

Another important way to help reduce stormwater runoff pollution is to keep litter out of the streets.

As the EPA states, where stormwater flows, everything goes. Stop the garbage flowing from storm sewers, pipes, and ditches into local rivers, lakes, and streams. Keep stormwater grates clear and free of garbage.

In DeKalb, we have several active litter pickup groups.

The Trash Squirrels organize litter pickup events from April through October and was founded by Julie Jesmer, (current President of the Citizens’ Environmental Commission). So far this season, Trash Squirrels have collected 1545 pounds of trash and overall, 16,298 pounds of trash has been cleaned up around DeKalb since its start in 2020.

Litter pickup materials such as garbage bags, grabbers, gloves and safety vests are provided through the generous sponsorship of local business owner Phil Henrickson of There’s Fun in Store.

DeKalb resident Aaron Schwab founded Scour the Earth which also organizes litter pick-ups around town.

These active groups rely on volunteers to make an impact in our community.

For more information on litter pickup events and to get involved please follow Trash Squirrels and Scour the Earth on Facebook.

Pollution prevention is vital to protect the environment and is everyone’s responsibility.

• Linda Srygler earned her B.S. and M.S. from the Department of Biological Sciences at Northern Illinois University and is a Laboratory Safety Specialist at NIU. Srygler is a member of the City of DeKalb’s Citizens’ Environmental Commission.