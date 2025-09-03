Alex Schwantes 2nd for DeKalb: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls cross country

Sycamore XC Invitational: At the NIU North 40 Cross Country Track in DeKalb, Alex Schwantes finished in 19:33 to take second for the Barbs.

[ Photos: Rochelle, DeKalb, Hinckley-Big Rock, Sycamore and Kaneland among boys and girls teams in Sycamore Cross Country Invite ]

Sycamore (78) took second and DeKalb (84) took third behind champ Wheaton Academy’s 34 points.

Layla Janisch finished in 19:45 to take fourth for Sycamore, while teammate Chloe Shere’s 20:03 put her in sixth.

Danielle Bower was 14th for Sycamore in 20:50. Zeta Fay led Hinckley-Big Rock in 22:39, good for 35th place.

H-BR was 10th in the 10-team field with 251 points and Kaneland did not have a team score.

Dekalb’s Andy Duran runs ahead of a pack Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, during the Sycamore Cross Country Invitational at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Boys cross country

Sycamore XC Invitational: At the NIU North 40 Cross Country Track in DeKalb, Kaneland took second (64), 19 points behind Glenbard South’s 45 and ahead of Sycamore’s 94.

Liam Berry was fifth for Sycamore in 16:54, a second ahead of Kaneland’s Gavin Smith. DeKalb’s Andy Durand was seventh in 16:56. Caden Hageman led Hinckley-Big Rock in 14th place, finishing in 17:10.

DeKalb finished with 148 points to take sixth. The Royals were 10th in the 10-team field with 233 points.

Girls volleyball

Sycamore 2, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Sycamore, the Spartans stormed back for a 25-23, 13-25, 25-21 win.

The Cogs led 10-4 in the third set but the Spartans rallied for 13 of the next 15 points.

Amboy 2, Indian Creek 0: At Amboy, the Timberwolves lost 30-28, 25-23.

Kenzie Greer had 22 digs, Jaelyne Johnson had five gills and Ally Keilman chaipped in five digs and eight assists.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 5, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Spartans won all five matches in straight sets to open Interstate 8 play with a victory.

Maysen Pethoud and Liliana Vasquez won at singles. Lila Ezell and Avery Olsen, Morgan Cook and Lilly Zurko, and Rayna White and Krista Cobb won at doubles.

Boys golf

Naperville Central 147, DeKalb 173: At Naperville, Noah Simonson led the Barbs with a 42 and Tyler Brackemyer shot a 43.

Marmion 162, Kaneland 171: At Aurora, Marcus Simbol posted the second-lowest score of the day with a 40. He was four strokes behind the medalist and led the Knights.

Rockford Lutheran 161, Genoa-Kingston 164: At Swan Hills, Harrison Zoria was one stroke out of first with a 38 for the Cogs.

Mason Smith and Sean Peterson each shot a 41 for G-K.

Serena 182, Newark 191, Hinckley-Big Rock 199, Indian Creek 201: At Shabbona, JJ Harnack shot a 44 to lead the Royals.

Cooper Rissman shot a 46 to pace Indian Creek.

Girls golf

Rockford Lutheran 163, Genoa-Kingston 236: At Swan Hills, Madelynn Swanson shot a 55 to lead the Cogs.