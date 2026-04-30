Construction nearing completion on park shelter project in Princeton

Construction on the City County Park shelter project in Princeton is entering its final stages, with concrete work expected to wrap up soon.

Despite recent delays caused by the weather, crews have continued to make steady progress and now have the finish line in sight, according to officials with the Princeton Park District. The weather pushed back the original completion timeline, but park district staff say efforts are ongoing to prepare the space for public use as quickly as possible.

“Our crews have been working hard between the clouds,” the park district said in a joint update from the executive director and park maintenance coordinator. “We are doing everything possible to get this space ready for your future weekend picnics and family gatherings.”

The park district also thanked the community for its patience during delays in construction.

“Projects like this take a village,” the statement said. “We want to extend a huge thank you to all the kind folks in our community for your patience and encouragement. Your understanding of the weather-related delays means the world to our hard-working crews.”

An official ribbon-cutting date has not yet been announced, but officials said one will be announced when the project nears completion.