Aviles: DeKalb County transitions from summer to fall festivities

We’re wrapping up an eventful summer in DeKalb County and heading into the fall season with even more to experience!

In early July, two DeKalb County Convention and Visitor Bureau staff members attended the Destinations International Annual Convention in Chicago, joining over 2,000 other destination marketing professionals.

This opportunity allowed the DCCVB to explore innovative strategies for promoting DeKalb County, build connections with tourism professionals, and stay informed about the latest trends and challenges in destination marketing. This was made possible through an international grant awarded to the DCCVB from the state of Illinois.

Following this experience and the many summer events we’ve enjoyed, we’re now shifting into fall with a full lineup of festivities for both residents and visitors.

First up, the 137th Annual Sandwich Fair, held at the Sandwich Fairgrounds from Sept. 3 through Sept. 7. This beloved event is one of DeKalb County’s premier attractions, featuring a carnival, live music, tractor pulls, and more, over five days of fun. This year, the fair will feature a returning opening act from Riplock, bringing a contemporary sound influenced by classic country and rock, followed by rising country star and headliner Warren Zeiders.

Rylee Brendle, (right) 12, from Kirkland, weighs her cow Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, during the DeKalb County 4-H Livestock Fair at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. (Mark Busch)

Happening that same weekend on the opposite end of the county, is Volksfest Weekend at Genoa’s David Carroll Memorial Park. The festivities kick off Friday, Sept. 5, with Rumble on the River, a high-flying, hard-hitting lucha libre wrestling event featuring over 20 performers.

On Saturday, enjoy Volksfest, a celebration of the fall season with a showcase of craft beer and wine from vendors within 60 miles of Genoa. Enjoy live music and samples from more than 20 artisan brewers and wineries.

Wrap up the weekend with Waddle on the Riverbank, featuring even more attractions this year, including the Great Genoa Duck Race, the Waddle This Way Market with local artisans, Cogsworth’s Connections featuring local businesses, and Cogsworth’s Play Place, a free activity area for children.

Celebrate a decade of Volksfest from Sept. 6 through Sept. 9, 2024, along the banks of the beautiful Kishwaukee River in Genoa. The festival will feature the Great Genoa Duck Race (shown) on Sunday, Sept. 9 (Photo provided by Krissy Johnson)

Throughout the fall season, residents and visitors can also enjoy free events like the DeKalb Kite Fest on Sept. 7 and the Sycamore Pumpkin Fest, taking place Oct. 22–26.

Don’t forget farm fun! In Malta, Jonamac Orchard’s Store & Bakery and Cider House are now open for the season, with all other activities and apple picking opening on Aug. 30. Also, look forward to exploring Honey Hill Orchard in Waterman which opens on Labor Day!

Sun Crisp apples ready for the picking at the Jonamac Orchard in Malta on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

For more information on orchards and upcoming events, visit experiencedekalbcounty.com.

Alexis Aviles is marketing assistant for the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.