Gavin Sedevie takes second for Sycamore golf: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys golf

Mark Rolfing Cup: At Kishwaukee Country Club, Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie shot a 70 to take second, one stroke behind champ Isaac Rumler of Moline.

Joe di Guglielmo and Marcus Simbol each shot a 78 to finish in an 11th-place tie for Kaneland. Jack Battista led DeKalb with an 81, good for 19th.

Kaneland and Sycamore finished in a tie for sixth with a 321. DeKalb was eight with a 353. Geneva won with a 302.

[ Photos: Area golf teams compete in Mark Rolfing Cup in DeKalb ]

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 6, Stillman Valley 1: At Stillman Valley, Parker Murry had a hat trick as the Timberwolves bounced back after falling behind 1-0 early.

Jason Brewer scored twice and Henrique Fortunato de Araujo Silva scored once and added an assist. Murry had two assists and Sean Acker had one.

Rochelle 3, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Rochelle, the Cogs dropped their opener.

Girls volleyball

Kaneland 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Maple Park, Addison Langton had 13 digs in the 25-21, 25-20 loss.

Presley Meyer and Jessie Fredrickson had six kills each while Ari Rich had four aces and nine assists.

Burlington Central 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, Maddi Hollar had six digs and three assists while Jordan Grant had two kills and three blocks in the 25-21, 25-17 loss.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 6, Freeport 1: At Sycamore, Liliana Vasquez rolled to a 10-1 win as the Spartans won their home opener.

Morgan Cook also won at singles for Sycamore, 10-2. Sycamore won all four doubles matches. Lila Ezell and Avery Olsen won 10-3, Krista Cobb and Rayna White won 10-6, Reese Becker and Lilly Zurko won 10-3 and Ella Kushnick and Maddy Pickard.