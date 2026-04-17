Illinois bill aimed at improving safety at dangerous intersections in Will, Kankakee counties region advances

A Manhattan School District 114 bus is towed away from the scene of a crash that occurred on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. The bus was carrying 10 students when it collided with a passenger vehicle near the intersection of Manhattan Monee Road and Kankakee Road in southeastern Will County. (Photo by Bob Okon)

State Sen. Patrick Joyce is pushing legislation that would advance safety and infrastructure work at problematic intersections on state roads in southern Will County near Kankakee.

“I think about the communities of Manhattan, Peotone and Manteno who feel helpless when accidents keep happening,” Joyce, D-Essex, said in a news release.

“Some of these communities have seen massive growth over the last 10 years, and the infrastructure needs to keep up with that growth,” he said.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex (Daily Journal)

Senate Bill 3275 would require the Illinois Department of Transportation, in consultation with local agencies, to identify and conduct a road safety assessment of the 10 most hazardous state-controlled intersections in Will County located south of Interstate 80.

The legislation would address delays faced by municipalities and counties in the 40th District, which Joyce represents, when seeking IDOT review.

By requiring a formal safety review and report to the General Assembly, the bill prioritizes potential fixes, such as design changes, traffic control adjustments or other safety measures, to reduce crashes and improve roadway safety in that region, according to the release.

Joyce brought the legislation to Springfield after several fatal crashes occurred within the 40th District.

Earlier this year, a Manhattan woman died after her car crashed into a school bus on Manhattan-Monee Road in Manhattan Township, near Kankakee Street and west of Schoolhouse Road in southeastern Will County.

Residents and local leaders have called for getting the infrastructure changes needed in a timely manner.

“Let’s be proactive, not reactive,” Joyce said. “With swift action, we can cut down the number of preventable accidents.”

Senate Bill 3275 passed the full Senate on Thursday.