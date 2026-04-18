Crystal Lake Depot Park sets opening date on home stretch of major overhaul

The finish line for the reconstruction of Crystal Lake’s downtown park is set for early June.

Depot Park, located by North Main Street and East Woodstock Street and near the Crystal Lake downtown Metra station, will feature a covered pergola with metal swings, two fountains, added seating, a performance space, landscaping and increased pedestrian access to “promote community gathering,” according to city documents.

Reopening is set for June 13 with a celebratory ribbon-cutting and a performance by the Crystal Lake Strikers, according to a post made on the Downtown Crystal Lake Facebook page. The date coincides with the city’s first downtown farmers market of the season.

Construction started last year in May. Since then, trees have been removed, a new holiday tree was planted, the parking lot was repaved and new sidewalks bordering the park are being installed.

Construction continues at Depot Park in Crystal Lake on March 25, 2026. (Michelle Meyer)

Last year also was when the city got a shock when construction costs came in over $1.5 million higher than originally predicted. The City Council approved the lowest, most responsible bid from Copenhauer Construction at $6,677,095 with a 10% contingency.

According to the city’s 20-year capital improvement plan document, the total cost of the project sits within that 10% contingency at $6,990,287, which is just under 5% higher than the original bid.

The city tried to get some of the project covered by grants, but was not selected for two that staff applied for, according to this year’s budget documents.

The design of the new park will incorporate both clay and glass bricks to pay homage to the city’s historic heritage themes of ice harvesting and terra cotta manufacturing. A backlit wall with LED lights will illuminate the wall at night with a sign that reads, “Crystal Lake: A good place to live.”

Features that will remain the same are the PACE bus stop, Pop’s Corn Crib and the number of parking spaces. The veterans’ memorial will be moved to a different location within the park and will be more visible from Woodstock Street.

A layout of Crystal Lake's Depot Park renovations. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

In total, the new park will have seating for more than 400 people, with fixed seating for 152 people and room for temporary seating of blankets and chairs for 271 people, according to city documents.