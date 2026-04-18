Minooka honors Public Works Director Ryan Anderson as he leaves for new job

Minooka Village President Ric Offerman (left) presents Ryan Anderson with a commemorative shovel as he leaves the village's Public Works division. Photo taken on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

The Village of Minooka and Village President Ric Offerman honored Ryan Anderson during the State of the Villlage address Tuesday as he prepares to leave for a new job.

Offerman said Anderson is leaving Minooka after 25 years.

“There is a wonderful place outside of Illinois that has spent months searching the whole country because they need somebody to save them in their public works division,” Offerman said. “They found Ryan, and we are very, very sad to see him go. We’re very fortunate to have had him for this time. He knows his stuff.”

Offerman said Anderson is a quiet guy, but he’ll know the answer to an technical question anyone could have.

Offerman presented Anderson with a cement shovel adorned with a plaque.

Anderson is leaving for a job in Arizona.