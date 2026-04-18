Yorkville special census officially open, could generate extra $1 million from town’s growth

(file photo) With Yorkville's boom in housing construction the city is paying for a special census to generate extra tax disbursements from the increase in population. (Lucas Robinson)

The official head-count is underway and it may put an extra $1 million in the city of Yorkville’s coffers each year.

With the city’s population booming since the last official U.S. Census in 2020, every new resident has the potential to generate state money for the town.

The city receives $250 a year per resident in state tax disbursements. With city officials estimating that the current population has increased by 4,199 people since 2020, bringing the total to 25,732 residents, that means an extra $1,050,000 annually would be generated for the city.

The special census online portal is now open and should take about 10 minutes to complete, the city said.

To respond, residents need the 12-digit Census ID that was mailed to their addresses. You can respond at portal.census.gov/specialcensus .

There is also the option to record your response in-person when a U.S. Census Bureau field representative visits your home to collect your answers in-person.

The city said the “new state revenues for the community will be put towards offsetting costs of police protection, snow plowing, street repair, and other municipal services.”

The next nationwide census will be held in 2030. City officials approved the special census so they could generate extra income in the meantime.

The city is paying $899,950 to conduct the special census. Mayor John Purcell previously said the short-term investment is well worth it in the long run.

Besides the extra annual tax revenues, city officials are willing to pay the up-front costs for the survey because the higher population may finally qualify the city for home rule status.

Towns qualify for the status once the Illinois Secretary of State certifies that the community has a population over 25,000 residents.

Home rule status enables communities to perform city governance with broader authority without having to seek approval from state officials.

City staff can move more quickly to explore solutions for local issues through implementation of new policies, establishing new regulations, and creating new taxes.

Employment opportunities

The census could also put money directly into residents’ pockets as well. The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring local individuals for part-time jobs.

Positions are currently available for field representative, field supervisor, and clerk.

Field representatives earn $22.50 per hour, field supervisors earn $26 per hour and clerks earn $22.50 per hour. All positions include paid training.

You can learn more about the job positions at, usajobs.gov/.