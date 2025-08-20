Wise and Well Senior Summit set for Aug. 21 in DeKalb

The DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. on May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

The DeKalb Township will host a Wise and Well Senior Summit to inform, connect and support seniors.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Faranda’s Banquet Center, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

The summit features 80 speakers presenting 35 sessions designed for seniors. Topics of discussion include healthcare, asset protection, scams and fraud prevention, financial assistance programs, aging in place, legacy planning, coping with loss, mental health and the aging mind, movement and healthy living, alternative transportation, travel, lifelong learning, safe driving, combating isolation, veteran services and therapeutic hobbies.

Illinois Tollway representatives also will be available to assist attendees.

No registration is required.

For information, visit dekalbtownship.org/events or call 815-758-8282.