Natalie Vaughn-Low shines for DeKalb County United, inspiring young fans, youth players and teammates

DeKalb County United's Natalie Vaugh-Low is all smiles after scoring a goal during their game on Wednesday June 11, 2025, while taking on Edgewater held at Northern Illinois university’s soccer stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

DeKALB – A nonstop line of children came up to Natalie Vaughn-Low after the DeKalb County United women’s team game Wednesday night.

They wanted her to sign their notebooks, their soccer balls and at least in one case, their socks.

It didn’t seem to matter to them the United suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Edgewater Castle. And for Vaughn-Low, that’s what makes playing and coaching with the team so special.

“We lost and look at how excited all these kids still are,“ Vaughn-Low said. ”So yes, us as a team, we’re going to watch this film, we’re going to go back and it’s going to hurt for a minute. But it’s more than just soccer.”

The DeKalb graduate scored both goals Wednesday. The second came barely a minute into the second half, giving DKCU its first lead, 2-1. She had an equalizer in the 19th minute on a breakaway.

But Edgewater Castle (4-0) scored a goal in the 79th minute to tie things up and added the go-ahead goal in extra time to sink DKCU (1-3).

“We had our opportunities and we had the game,” Vaughn-Low said. “It’s really tough to be up and try to hold the win. They get a goal, get the momentum. There’s a lot of growth from this. ... I’ll tell you what, this is going to make us more eager to come back and find the back of the net and walk away with a win.”

Vaughn-Low is a coach with both the main DKCU women’s team and the academy team, which is loaded with players from DeKalb County high schools. She’s in her third year coaching with the club.

The 26-year-old played with United on a limited basis last year as the club was in an under-23 league. A new league this year means Vaughn-Low can play full-time.

“I’ve coached Natalie since she was 9 or 10 years old,” DKCU head coach Dan Carl said. “She’s a special player. She always has been. She does a lot of great work, great leader, obviously great goal scorer.”

And it’s not just the youth academy players who look up to her, Carl said. She’s also a role model for her first-team teammates.

“She creates chances and finishes chances,” Carl said. “She’s a great leader, great communicator. She’s a player not only our youth kids look up to but our players on the roster here.”

Vaughn-Low said it’s a bit unexpected that she’s back playing 90 minutes at a time with United.

She said it’s amazing to not only be back playing but helping add to the fan-friendly atmosphere.

“It more than just about the game. It’s about this,” she said, motioning to the line of children behind her lined up for autographs. “I coach for the youth academy, and it’s giving these girls and boys the platform, the visual that they can grow up and do this in their community.”