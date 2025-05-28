Filicetti: DeKalb farmers market kicks off 30th season with fresh face

Summer is officially here, and so is the 30th season of the DeKalb Farmers’ Market presented by Northwestern Medicine!

Mark your calendars for opening day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 5 in Van Buer Plaza at the corner of Second and Locust streets in downtown DeKalb.

To kick off the season, and celebrate a milestone year, we invite all market lovers to join us for a special 30th anniversary ribbon cutting on opening day at 11:15 a.m. Not only will you be part of history, but you’ll also be the first to see the market’s brand-new logo! While we’re committed to preserving the market’s traditions, we’re also giving it a fresh new look to reflect who we are today.

Over the past three decades, the DeKalb Farmers’ Market has grown exponentially, especially in the last five years. With an ever-expanding lineup of vendors, the market offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for juicy fruit for your next salad, a delicately decorated cupcake, or your favorite animal colorfully crocheted, you’ll find it here. More than 70 vendors will participate throughout the season, each offering something locally grown or handmade.

Yui Alde, from Microcosm Farm talks to customers at her booth while she holds the tent in place due to the wind during opening day of the DeKalb Farmers Market in this Shaw Local file photo on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Van Buer Plaza in Downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

One of the highlights of market day, aside from all the irresistible finds, is the Live Lunch Music Series presented by the Egyptian Theatre. This weekly series features local musicians performing from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Grab your lunch from Slow Smoke BBQ or Tamales Los Girasoles and enjoy the tunes while you shop and stroll.

Another great reason to visit? The unbeatable Link Match program. Shoppers with a Link card (SNAP) can double their dollars on produce – spend $25 and receive $25 more to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. This grant-funded program helps families access healthy food while also supporting local growers. Visit the Information Booth on market days to learn more or to use your Link card.

The market’s location in Van Buer Plaza makes it easy for everyone to access including those with wheelchairs, strollers and wagons. And don’t stop at just the market! We encourage you to explore local businesses in downtown for even more unique finds and surprises.

Whether you’re a market regular or just looking for a fresh way to spend your lunch hour, stop by the DeKalb Farmers’ Market! There’s something new each week thanks to our supporting sponsors, AAA Roofing and Country Financial Downtown DeKalb.

For a list of vendors and all the latest updates, visit dekalb.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @dekalbfarmersmarket. We’re excited to make our 30th season the best one yet!