Soccer

Sycamore 4, Harvard 0: In the Class 2A Sycamore Regional, the Spartans picked up the win in the semifinal with four different players scoring on the drenched pitch.

Lizzie Goff scored in the eighth minute, then six minutes later Hailey Clawson added a second.

Izzie Segreti and Peyton Wright added second-half goals. Brooke Cutlip got the shutout in goal.

The No. 1 Spartans will face either No. 4 Woodstock North or No. 5 Burlington Central in the final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.