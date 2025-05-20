Sycamore baseball wins a wild one over Sterling: Monday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Baseball

Sycamore 13, Sterling 10: At Sterling, Davis Collie had five hits and the Spartans banged out 15 as a team as they took the wild nonconference contest from the Golden Warriors. Ben Anderson, Nathan Lojko and Trenton Meisch had a pair of runs driven in each for Sycamore (16-13).

Kaneland 16, Yorkville Christian 6 (6 inn.): At Maple Park, the Knights scored in every inning, including four in the last of the sixth, to earn the nonconference win over the Mustangs. Aidan Whildin, Preston Popovich, Brady Alstott, Austin Preuss and Carter Grabowski had a pair of RBIs each for Kaneland (21-9).

Marian Central Catholic 4, Genoa-Kingston 2: At the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional in Woodstock, Owen Zaccard had an RBI as the Cogs’ (9-19) season came to an end in the regional opener.

Parkview Christian 9, Indian Creek 5: At the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional in Yorkville, Giovanni Data had three hits and drove in a pair as the Timberwolves’ season came to an end in the regional opener.

Amboy 12, Hiawatha 1 (5 inn.): At the Class 1A Amboy Regional, Logan Brush had an RBI as the Hawks’ season came to an end in the regional opener.

Softball

Neuqua Valley 4, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, Isabel Aranda had a pair of hits and drove in DeKalb’s lone run of the game as the Barbs (15-14, 5-9) fell to the Wildcats in the DuPage Valley Conference. Jasmine Rodriguez struck out 11 for DeKalb,

Byron 8, Genoa-Kingston 5: At the Class 2A Marengo Regional in Genoa, Olivia Vasak tripled and Lily Provost had two hits as the Cogs’ (10-21-1) season came to an end with the loss to the Tigers in a regional opener.

Ashton-Franklin Center 16, Hiawatha 12: At the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional, a six-run sixth inning from the Raiders ended the Hawks’ season in a wild regional opener. Nelly Delvalle had four hits and scored four times and Brielle Molloy drove in a pair of runs for Hiawatha (3-15).

Boys track and field

Oregon Last Chance Meet: At Oregon, Sycamore primed itself for this week’s sectional. Aidan Wyzard cruised in the 100 meters along with teammate Crewe Bartelt to a 1-2 finish. Bartelt won the 200, Liam Berry the 1,600, Jared Lanting the 3,200, Will Rosenow the shot put and discus and Braedon Shaner the pole vault for the Spartans.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, the Spartans swept all three doubles matches to take the nonconference contest. Javier Lopez and Ethan Schuid, Logan Person and Sam Eich and James McConkie and Marty Eich were victorious for Sycamore.