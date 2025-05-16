Indian Creek’s Addison Marquardt, Ellie Bend qualify for state: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track

Class 1A Seneca Sectional: At Seneca, Indian Creek’s Addison Marquardt cleared 1.52 meters in the high jump, taking second and matching the qualifying standard.

Ellie Bend took third in the pole vault, hitting the 2.76 qualifying mark. The senior makes state for the third year, missing last year due to an injury.

“To be honest, making it in the pole vault was unexpected,” Bend said. “My first time back pole vaulting since being injured was less than a week ago on Saturday. I was hoping I would make it but not necessarily confident. Going over the bar, knowing I’d made it made me pretty emotional.”

Boys track

DuPage Valley Championships: At Waubonsie Valley, DeKalb was sixth with 55 points.

Braylen Anderson led the charge for the Barbs, winning and setting PRs in the 100 (10.45) and the 400 (47.96). Jacob Barraza won the 1,600 in 4:28.41. Ricai Nellum cleared 13.55 to set a PR and take second in the triple jump.

Big Northern Conference Meet: At Winnebago, Genoa-Kingston was ninth with 14 points.

Brandon Wolcott was second in the 100 in 11.35 seconds and third in the 200 (23.43).

Sycamore's Cortni Kruizenga heads the ball in front of Dixon’s Adysen Johnson during their game Thursday May 15, 2025, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Girls soccer

Sycamore 5, Dixon 0: At Sycamore, Peyton Wright and Cortni Kruizenga each scored twice in the win.

Izzie Segreti added a goal. Lizzie Goff had two assists and Charlotte Yates, Addison Rodriguez and Hailey Clawson had one each.

Baseball

Genoa-Kingston 2, Oregon 0: At Oregon, the Cogs won their regular-season finale behind a combined one-hitter by Nathan Kleba and Andy Swider.

Lane Davidson had a pair of hits and scored in the win. Kleba picked up the win in three innings, striking out three and allowing a hit. Swider pitched four innings of no-hit ball, striking out two.

South Beloit 6, Hiawatha 0: At South Beloit, Aidan Cooper and Colby Wylde had two hits each in the Hawks’ regular-season finale.

Softball

Kaneland 5, Aurora Central 4: At Maple Park, Maddie Anderson homered for the Knights.

Lilyana Crawford had three hits in the win.

Oregon 11, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Oregon, Olivia Vasak had four hits and drove in three runs for the Cogs in the regular-season ending loss.

Abigail Fellows had two hits and scored twice.