DeKalb man gets 45 years in prison for shooting stranger in the face

A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting a stranger in the face in West Chicago.

Ahmad Steele, 38, of DeKalb, was sentenced Wednesday by DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin. In March, a jury found Steele guilty of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The victim was in his vehicle during a work break at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2021, at Mapei Corp. on Industrial Drive.

Authorities say Steele drove into the lot, got out of his vehicle with a shotgun, walked over to the driver’s door of the victim’s vehicle and fired into it.

Steele then went back to his vehicle but then returned to the victim’s and raised the shotgun again, then left.

The victim underwent five surgeries to rebuild his jaw.

He died of an unrelated illness in 2023.

Steele has been in jail since his arrest in February 2021.

He will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

