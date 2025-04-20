Swap out your I-Pass for new transponder at upcoming DeKalb Township event

The Illinois Tollway will begin offering sticker tags this year as it phases out hard-case transponders. (Photo provided by Illinois Tollway)

DeKALB – DeKalb Township will partner with state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, to host an I-Pass event in May for residents to recycle, return and swap I-Pass transponders.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 at the DeKalb Township administrative building, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

Participants can return and recycle transponders for a new I-Pass sticker tag. Attendees also will receive an I-Pass account credit equal to the transponder deposit. Illinois Tollway representatives will be available to accept I-Pass Assist program applications.

The event will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are allowed from 4:30 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment or for information, call 815-758-8282.