What to expect at 25th annual Waterman Lions Club’s Summerfest and tractor show

Events begin at 7 a.m. at Waterman Lions Park

By Kate Santillan
Rowan Wessels, 2, from DeKalb, tries to get his dad Brandon to let him sit on a 1950 Oliver 88 Rowcrop Gas tractor on display Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor and Truck Show at Waterman Lions Club Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

The Waterman Lions Club will hold its 25th annual Summerfest and Antique Tractor and Truck Show.

The event begins at 7 a.m. July 19 at Waterman Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St.

Activities include a tractor pull by the Weak End Antique Pullers and a truck show by the American Historical Truck Society’s northwest Illinois chapter. Festivities also include a beer garden, toy tractor pedal pull contest, craft and flea markets, garden tractor competitions, antique farm exhibits and a drive-a-tractor experience. Jazz in Progress, The Beaux and The Hold On Band will perform.

“This show has built a reputation for quality and charm,” Waterman Lions Club publicity chair Pam Gaston said in a news release. “The 25th is destined to be the best one yet.”

Breakfast will be offered by Shabbona Community Church. A Parade of Power will be led by Max Armstrong, a farm broadcaster. Food offered by Fay’s Finest Foods and the Lions Club food stand.

For information, visit WatermanTractorShow.com.

