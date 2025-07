Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb County Health Department Mobile Health Unit sits outside of Kishwaukee College in Malta Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the DeKalb County Health Department to help educate the community this month on public health services available in the area.

The free booth is open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 15 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The public can find information on healthcare enrollment for special enrollment periods, WIC and immunizations. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.