Citizen archivist workshop open in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Residents can learn how to become a citizen archivist during an upcoming workshop at the DeKalb Public Library.

The workshop will begin at 1:30 p.m. July 13 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can transcribe documents including Revolutionary War pension files and patents issued to Thomas Edison. Laptops will be provided. Because of limited space, the workshop is first-come, first-served.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.