Police ‘Cycle Across Illinois’ nearly 400 miles to honor fallen officers

Personnel with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and others, including Sheriff Andy Sullivan (three from right), gather on Thursday, July 10, 2025, to depart on a nearly 400-mile bicycle ride from Champaign to Chicago for Cycle Across Illinois, a four-day charity ride honoring fallen law enforcement and supporting a nonprofit that helps their families. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Nearly 100 law enforcement personnel from across the state will bike into Northern Illinois University’s campus in DeKalb Saturday, their latest stop in an almost 400-mile bicycle journey across Illinois to honor their fallen comrades.

Cycle Across Illinois is a four-day charity bicycle ride from Champaign to Chicago. The ride benefits the Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors, a group that helps families of fallen law enforcement.

Bikers will arrive Saturday after making stops in Ottawa and Streator, then head east into the suburbs on Sunday, stopping along the way in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and Cook counties until they end in Chicago.

The group set off at 6:30 a.m. Thursday from Champaign, including a stop that morning in Pesotum to remember Illinois State Police Trooper Corey Thompsen. Friday they left at 8 a.m. from Springfield and are expected to end the day at Illinois State University in Normal.

The bikers are expected to ride for 114.5 miles Saturday from Normal to NIU’s Stevenson Towers in DeKalb. They will enter DeKalb traveling north on South Fourth Street (Illinois Route 23), take Lincoln Highway (Illinois Route 38) west to Annie Glidden Road and head north, entering campus on Lucinda Avenue, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The public is invited to meet the officers along the route at various stops expected through the weekend. Short memorial ceremonies are scheduled at certain stops to honor fallen officers.

Bicycles are loaded into trucks in Sycamore on Thursday, July 10, 2025, to depart on a nearly 400-mile bicycle ride from Champaign to Chicago for Cycle Across Illinois, a four-day charity ride honoring fallen law enforcement and supporting a nonprofit that helps their families. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Saturday, July 12 stops

5:15 a.m. – Illinois State University - Normal

6:50 a.m. – Gridley Fire Department

8:10 a.m. – Flanagan High School

10:25 a.m. – Knights of Columbus Hall in Streator

Noon – Ottawa Police Department to remember Corrections Officer Andrew Faught

3:25 p.m. – Lions Depot Park in Leland

6 p.m. – NIU campus in DeKalb

Personnel with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and others, including Sheriff Andy Sullivan (two from right), pose on Thursday, July 10, 2025, during the first day of an almost 400-mile bicycle ride from Champaign to Chicago for Cycle Across Illinois, a four-day charity ride honoring fallen law enforcement and supporting a nonprofit that helps their families. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Sunday, July 13 stops

7 a.m. – leaving NIU in DeKalb

7:35 a.m. – DeKalb Memorial Wall in front of Isaac Executive Suites, 2675 Sycamore Road, to remember sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil

9:50 a.m. – Kane County Sheriff’s Office in St. Charles

Noon Illinois Tollway Authority in Downers Grove to remember ISP Trooper Clay Carns

1:35 p.m. – Cook County Maybrook in Maywood to remember sheriff’s Deputy Rafael Wordlaw

2:25 p.m. – Oak Park Police Department to remember Detective Allan Reddins

3:55 p.m. (final stop) – Chicago Police Headquarters to remember officers James Crowley, Luis Huesca, Enrique Martinez

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jim Burgh said Friday there are about 90 bikers participating, including DeKalb County’s own Sheriff Andy Sullivan. Among other participating area law enforcement are police from Huntley and Joliet.

For more information, visit ilcops.org/cycleacrossillinois.