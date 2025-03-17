DeKalb city clarifies plans for potential roundabout at First Street, Sycamore Road

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – DeKalb officials this week said they want to set the record straight about considerations to build a roundabout at North First Street and Sycamore Road.

A social media post from the city emphasized that eminent domain has never been considered for the project, which still is in its early stages. Eminent domain is the acquisition and seizure of property by government, even if the owner doesn’t want to sell, for public use.

In a Facebook post, city staff said that eminent domain is not needed for the project, which remains a proposal in its design stage as of Friday. The city, however, pointed to a small piece of right-of-way that may be acquired from the school district. This would be done through an agreement and not eminent domain.

Construction work for any project for the intersection has not yet been approved.

City officials stressed that plans for the intersection are meant to target safety. The project also qualifies for the Highway Safety Improvement Program administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. City officials said that determination was reached using five years of crash data.

“The reconfiguration would improve safety by eliminating traffic conflict points at the intersection,“ according to the post. ”These occur as two lanes of northbound traffic merge just before the intersection, and traffic makes an awkward left turn onto First Street. At the same time, the proposal would eliminate time spent waiting at red lights, and the reconfigured intersection would be able to handle all vehicle types, including buses.”

City officials argued that pedestrian safety would be improved by the installation of a crosswalk beacon near the middle school, aiding pedestrians and bike riders, including students and crossing guards.

State and federal funding would cover 90% of the project costs, according to the city, including design through construction.

City officials previously discussed plans for the roundabout during a Jan. 13 public meeting.