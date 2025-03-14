No homicides in DeKalb in 2024, police crime data shows

DeKalb Police officers work outside the Illinois Community Credit Union Wednesday, July 31, 2024, as they investigate a morning bank robbery in the facility at 1500 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb didn’t report any homicides in 2024, a relief to Police Chief David Byrd who said this week that downward trending violent crime was a goal for his department over the past year.

The last time the city reported a homicide-free year was in 2018, and then 2012 before that, Byrd said.

This week, Byrd highlighted DeKalb Police Department efforts over the past year to target violent crime. He said it came as a relief for him to see the city’s streets safer, he told the DeKalb City Council.

“In this country right now, the United States, we’re dealing with extensive crime, lawlessness across the country,” Byrd said Monday. “DeKalb is not immune to that. So, we have been touched by a little bit of this. However, as you can see with some of the stats here, we’ve had major drops in violent crime.”

Newly-released crime data shows shots fired incidents – where police respond to reported gunfire – trended downward in 2024. While no homicides were reported in DeKalb, police responded last year to multiple incidents where arrests lead to attempted murder charges. Those included a June shooting, stabbings in August, September and November and a December arrest where a man was accused of attempted murder of a baby. Notable crime also included multiple reported robberies, including a July bank robbery and a police shooting prompted by a stabbing at a DeKalb car dealership in October.

Byrd himself was involved in the Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb stabbing, after body camera footage released by authorities showed him and another officer shoot an alleged attacker inside the dealership midday on Oct. 23. Former State’s Attorney Rick Amato declined to bring charges to Byrd or Officer Brian Bollow in the stabbing, ruling their use of force justified, records show.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd gives remarks on the annual police report Monday, March 10, 2025, during the DeKalb City Council meeting. (Megann Horstead)

By the numbers

Byrd oversees an almost $18 million budget, which includes 54 sworn officers, a deputy chief, four police commanders, 13 sergeants and five community service officers. The majority of the department’s budget goes to its patrol division, records show.

The chief listed among the department’s yearly goals in 2024 increased staffing, building community trust and heightened efficiency for policing, outreach and engagement. The department hired four new officers in 2024. The City Council has already approved a fiscal 2025 budget that allows for two more officers to be hired this year, documents show.

In 2024, DeKalb police made 1,891 arrests.

DeKalb ended 2024 with 155 violent crimes, down from 170 reported in 2023, data shows. The department classifies violent crime as including homicide, aggravated assault/battery, criminal sexual assault and robbery.

Data is tracked through the National Incident Based Reporting System, which divides crimes into Group A and Group B. The following are reported crimes in Group A in 2023 compared to previous years, according to the report.

Group A include violent crimes that may not always include an arrest, such as a confirmed shooting with a suspect but no arrest.

Aggravated assaults are down in the city, from 127 reported in 2022 to 82 on 2024, data shows. Robberies also are down, with 14 in 2024 vs. 31 in 2022. Burglary is up, however, with 143 reported last year compared to 83 in 2022 and 92 in 2023, data shows. Larceny and theft is trending downward, as is motor vehicle theft and destruction of property. Drug violations decreased over the past year, with 330 in 2024 compared to 399 in 2023.

Group B crimes, such as disorderly conduct, DUI and trespassing, are considered less severe and also always include an arrest, according to the report.

Byrd touted DeKalb’s lack of homicides in 2024, and said he believes any homicides are unacceptable in DeKalb.

In 2023, the city reported five homicides in total, including DeKalb High School freshman Gracie Sasso-Cleveland. Timothy Doll pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder in the May 2023 attack and is expected to be sentenced on April 30.

“The zero murders happened because we had police officers who were well-trained,” Byrd said. “They were able to tend to serious injuries where they had to triage patients, and they were able to transition patients from the police department to the DeKalb Fire Department. We did an excellent job of helping save lives.”

Crime data published by the department shows police responded to 24 confirmed incidents involving gunfire in 2023, compared to 16 in 2024.

Officials have said they believe fewer shots fired calls and less alarm swirling around the community about shots fired is a positive development for DeKalb.

Technology also proved to have its share of benefits at the DeKalb Police Department in 2024, according to the report.

Byrd said the use of cameras on the Huskie line buses was beneficial when police had little to no evidence. In February, the city instituted a new measure to allow DeKalb police to patrol buses.

Byrd touted the license plate reader technology, which he said has been helpful in thwarting cases. License plater readers record about 50,000 plates per day, according to the report. The department in 2023 expanded its license plate reader program with additional locations meant to enhance public safety, city documents show.

Mayor Cohen Barnes pointed to the number of traffic stop warnings issued by DeKalb police, saying he feels encouraged by this statistic.

DeKalb police issued 3,952 traffic stop warnings in 2024, up from 2,702 the prior year, according to the report.

“That shows you all lighting people up that are doing these traffic violations, but you’re not bringing down the heavy hammer,” Barnes said. “You’re letting them know, ‘Hey, I saw you. I pulled you over. I’ll let you go this time. But next time, maybe not.‘”

Byrd said he believes the city has what it takes to root out crime.

“The DeKalb Police Department community is vested in providing a lawful community for residents to live in,“ Byrd said. ”Providing a lawful community is a challenge that the DeKalb Police Department is eager to champion. Every member of the DeKalb Police Department has ascended to work diligently and ostensibly until the goal is met.”