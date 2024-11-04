DeKalb man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed multiple times

Edgar S. Perkins, 44, of DeKalb, has been charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed a woman multiple times during an attack in the early morning hours Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Inset image provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed a woman multiple times during an attack in the early morning hours Saturday.

Edgar S. Perkins, 44, of DeKalb, surrendered himself to a Northern Illinois University police officer Saturday after the violent attack at a residence on Greenbrier Road, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Perkins has been in police custody since his arrest. He appeared before a DeKalb County judge Monday. Judge Philip Montgomery ordered Perkins detained as he awaits a petition filed by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office Monday to deny him release pending trial, records show.

He’s charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in jail.

Police said Monday that more charges could be pending against Perkins as the stabbing remains under investigation.

DeKalb police responded to Greenbrier Road for a report of a stabbing victim about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

The woman, who police said knew Perkins, suffered multiple stab wounds to her torso and extremities, according to a news release. She was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and then airlifted to a Rockford hospital for further treatment, “where she remains in critical but stable condition,” police wrote in a news release.

Police also released information to the public about resources for those suffering domestic violence.

“While the survivor in this case had no way to know about the impending attack against her, domestic violence appears in many forms and sometimes people feel there is little they can do to improve their situation,” police wrote. “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home.”

Those in need can call a 24/7 national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START: to 88788. Local shelters, including Safe Passage Inc. www. safepassagesc.org/and other counseling services also are available.