“They failed him” — family demands answers after DePue shooting kills child

An aerial view of the DePue water tower on Monday, May 11, 2026 in DePue. A shooting took place in the Hummingbird Lane Mobile Home Park on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the scene of a fatal domestic disturbance in the 2700 block of East Street west of DePue. According to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a barricaded subject at a mobile home in the Hummingbird Lane Mobile Home Park. A 3-year-old later died at a local hospital, while the suspect remained hospitalized Monday afternoon. (Scott Anderson)

The family of the 3-year-old boy, Damian Camacho, killed during a police response to a hostage situation in rural DePue on Mother’s Day, says they are demanding answers and believe the situation could have been handled differently by responding officers.

Cindy Almanza, the aunt of Camacho, said the family has been left with unanswered questions following the shooting.

“I’m trying my hardest to be very loud and speak up for my nephew,” Almanza said. “The police were supposed to be there to protect him, and I believe they failed him.”

According to a news release from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call at Hummingbird Mobile Homes in rural DePue at approximately 2:42 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities said the call reported a man armed with a knife who had barricaded himself inside a mobile home with multiple hostages, including children.

When police arrived at the scene, officers reportedly attempted to de-escalate the situation first before entering, authorities said. After those attempts didn’t work and authorities determined those inside were in immediate danger, officers decided to break through the front door.

After entering, officers fired shots at the suspect. Both the suspect and Camacho were struck by gunfire. It remains unclear whether the child was hit by police fire or the suspect’s weapon. Camacho was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Almanza said her family believes officers should have used more de-escalation tactics or negotiators before entering the home.

“I don’t believe the shooting was necessary,” Almanza said. “I’m not a police officer, but I think the situation could have ended differently if they would have handled it in a different manner.”

Almanza raised concerns about whether local departments had adequate training for domestic situations involving weapons and hostages. She questioned why more specialized police, such as a SWAT team, did not take over the response.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, state troopers were present before the shooting to set up a perimeter around the home when local police entered.

“I don’t believe local police are trained for domestic situations with weapons and hostages,” Almanza said. “State police were there and more trained. I don’t understand why they didn’t take over.”

Almanza also questioned the decision to fire shots after officers entered.

“I’m trying to understand why they shot at a moving target when they knew children were there,” she said.

The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment on the family’s specific concerns about de-escalation tactics, the decision to enter the home, or the decision to fire shots.

Almanza said the family intends to continue speaking publicly about the situation and the circumstances surrounding Camacho’s death until they receive answers from police.

“The public does want to know what happened, especially because there’s a child involved, and I don’t think anybody wants this to ever happen again,” Almanza said. “This little boy didn’t deserve this. He deserves justice, and other kids deserve better, too.”

The suspect’s identity has not been made public, but the person is facing charges of aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, and domestic battery. Additional charges may be filed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Damian Camacho, 3, was killed in a shooting in rural DePue on Mother's Day. (Photo provided by Cindy Almanza)

The incident remains under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Bureau County Coroner’s Office.

Since the incident, the family has created a GoFundMe with a goal of $6,000 to help cover funeral expenses.

“Your support will help ease the financial burden and allow us to focus on honoring his memory and supporting each other through our grief,” the family wrote in the GoFundMe description. “Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for our family.”