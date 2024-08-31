DeKalb man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Romal Jenkins, 45, of DeKalb is charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony; aggravated battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass to real property. The charges came Aug. 19, 2024, in connection to an Aug. 2 stabbing where a man suffered a life-threatening injury to the chest, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb Police Department) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an Aug. 2 stabbing that took place after an argument, police said Friday.

Romal Jenkins, 45, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony; aggravated battery; and misdemeanor criminal trespass to real property, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department. If convicted, he could face 30 years in prison.

Jenkins was charged Aug. 16, according to DeKalb County court records. He was arrested Aug. 19 without incident, police said. He’s being held without release at the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore after Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick ordered him detained Aug. 20, records show.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Jenkins’ release Aug. 20, records show.

On Aug. 2, DeKalb police responded to a 911 call regarding a person being stabbed in the 700 block of Annie Glidden Road. When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding and suffering from a stab wound to the chest, according to the release.

The man was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital, where it was determined that he suffered injuries that were life-threatening, police said.

A witness to the attack told police that the stabbing happened after a verbal argument that turned physical between the two men.

The witness alleged to police that the man – who the witness later identified from a photo lineup as Jenkins – almost struck the victim with a vehicle as he pulled out of a parking lot in the area.

Jenkins is expected to appear for a status hearing at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 5, court records show.