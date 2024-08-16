DeKalb man charged with attempted murder following June shooting

Inset of Nathaniel J. Robinson in front of Daily Chronicle file of the DeKalb County courthouse. (Inset provided by Illinois Department of Corrections)

A 44-year-old DeKalb man on parole for aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a June shooting, according to the DeKalb Police Department and state records.

The DeKalb Police Department responded June 23 to 820 S. Kimberly Drive for a report of a person shot. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the back, according to a news release Friday.

The man was taken to an area hospital for emergency medical care and identified the person who shot him as Nathaniel J. Robinson, who at the time of the shooting was on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections, DeKalb police said in the release.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Robinson for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm are both Class X felonies, which can carry prison sentences of six to 30 years without the option of probation if convicted.

Court records in this case were not available late Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Service contacted the DeKalb Police Department on Aug. 1 and informed the department that it had found Robinson in Chicago and had arrested him without incident.

Robinson is being held at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to the DOC, Robinson was being held at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, near Joliet. Robinson was on parole for aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint, according to state records.