Sycamore student’s social media post not a threat, police say

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore middle school student’s social media post prompted a police response on Wednesday, but officials determined it did not pose a credible threat, Sycamore Community Unit School District 427 superintendent Steve Wilder said.

In his email to the district, Wilder wrote that district officials were made aware of a social media post by by the student Wednesday. “Due to the nature of the post,” Sycamore police felt it was necessary to instantly contact district officials, Wilder wrote.

“The student was immediately identified at school and with the involvement of SPD, we were able to quickly determine that there was no credible threat,” Wilder wrote. “There was no need for further action at the school.”

Wilder did not detail what the post was about.

Wednesday marked the third time in four school days district officials have responded to a purported threat to Sycamore schools.

On Friday, two Sycamore schools were placed under a brief soft lockdown after a Chicago man lied to police in a 911 call claiming to have seen someone in a Sycamore High School bathroom with a gun in order to divert police from finding him, court records allege. During the next school day, Sept. 16, a Snapchat on school shootings prompted increased police presence at Sycamore schools

Another threat that authorities determined was unsubstantiated also allegedly targeted a Huntley Middle School in DeKalb Sept. 11. Earlier in the school year, DeKalb High School employed what district officials called a “secure and teach” protocol in response to an off-campus fight. The protocol saw teachers continue lessons in locked down classrooms.

On Monday, Wilder said he’d never experienced two separate threats to school safety on consecutive school days. On Wednesday he encouraged the district’s community to remain vigilant.

“We always want to encourage students and their families to notify the district of any possible threat by contacting their student’s school, district administration, or the Sycamore Police Department,” Wilder wrote. “We recognize that situations of this nature can cause an emotional response. It is also important to note that we are committed to maintaining confidentiality and the integrity of ongoing investigations.”

Wednesday’s investigation was the latest safety threat to plague DeKalb County schools and prompt police response, a trend seen across much of northern Illinois since the school year began. Joliet police also increased their presence in schools Monday in response to a social media threat police said wasn’t credible. A wave of hoax threats also were reported in Kane County schools a week ago, authorities said.

“We take all reports very seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Wilder wrote. “I would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during this matter.”