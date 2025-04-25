DeKalb fire station grand opening Saturday

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb firefighters chat in the apparatus bay Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Fire Station 3 in DeKalb. A grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at DeKalb’s Fire Station No. 4 at 1130 S. Malta Rd., near the Schnucks shopping center. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The community is invited to help celebrate the opening of the City of DeKalb’s $4 million fourth fire station on Saturday.

A grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at DeKalb’s Fire Station No. 4 at 1130 S. Malta Road, near the Schnucks shopping center.

Remarks will be made at 10:30 a.m. Tours of the facility will be available after the ceremony, according to a city news release.

The DeKalb City Council approved construction of the fourth fire station in July 2023 to improve emergency response times in the City’s southwest quadrant. A groundbreaking was held in May 2024, and the station went into operation on April 11.