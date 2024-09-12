Wave of hoax threats reach Kane County schools

After a wave of apparent false school shooter threats spread across the country via social media reached Kane County on Sept. 12, schools and police are letting the community know there are no safety concerns.

Geneva Deputy Police Chief Brian Maduzia said based on their initial investigation, the threat is believed to be a Snapchat from last year that is being recirculated. He said while it is not believed to be an active threat, his department is still trying to track down any information they can find.

According to a news release from the Geneva Police Department, police were notified by a Geneva middle school parent at 9:18 a.m. Sept. 12 about a gun threat being reposted via the Ring app. The department’s school resource officer was immediately notified and began working to verify the threat.

“In cooperation with St. Charles Police and Geneva Community Unit School District 304 officials, today’s incident appears to be a repost of a threat made last school year. That original threat was thoroughly investigated and found to be a hoax. The threat is consistent with other unsubstantiated threats to middle and high schools throughout the country in recent years,” the release said. “At this time, Geneva Police say there is no active verified threat of violence at any Geneva school.”

Geneva schools were already in session when police received notification of the threat, and all normal school operations continued as scheduled. Geneva Police officers have been providing extra patrol at all Geneva schools throughout the day, and additional officers will be posted at both Geneva middle schools during dismissal out of an abundance of caution knowing these threats are unsettling to the community.

St. Charles School District 303 and Geneva School District 304 both issued messages to families in the morning of Sept. 12 assuring parents that while their concerns are being taken seriously, but the schools do not believe there is a real threat and school operations will continue as normal.

“We are learning today of unverified threats to middle and high schools at various locations across the country that are being shared on social media. Please note, we have no information indicating there is an immediate threat to our school community and surrounding area. Normal school operations are continuing in our buildings at this time,” the release from St. Charles schools said. “We take each of these concerns seriously, and are working with the St. Charles Police Department to learn more. We will continue to work in conjunction with school and law enforcement personnel on this matter and will share additional information as necessary.”

The release went on to say that these types of incidents are disruptive to the educational environment and can cause distress for others, and thanked those who alerted the district of their concerns.

The release from Geneva schools addressed many of the same concerns.

“Please know all students and staff are safe,” the release read. “We have been in communication with law enforcement, and at this time we believe it is related to an unsubstantiated claim that has already been investigated and deemed to be a hoax at a neighboring school district. We remain vigilant and focused on the safety of our students and staff. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

D304 communications coordinator Sandy Riley said, from what the district can tell, the hoax originated on Snapchat and was spread through social media. She said the district became aware of the threat after it was posted in a neighborhood social media group by a parent who got it from their child.

Riley said the hoax has been circulated across districts in multiple states and the false threats were not directed towards Geneva schools. She said while they have no tangible safety concerns, they issued the statement to inform parents and ease their concerns.

Riley advised parents to call their schools if they have a concern before sharing anything on social media to avoid making the situation into something bigger than it actually is.

“These hoaxes are very very disruptive because we take these things so seriously,” Riley said. “We just let everyone know that this is just a hoax, it’s just a rumor, and there is no safety concern, but these [false threats] are happening more frequently.”