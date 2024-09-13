Man falsely claimed person was in Sycamore High bathroom with gun to divert from police chase

SYCAMORE – A Chicago man lied to police on Friday after he made a 911 call claiming to have seen someone in a Sycamore High School bathroom with a gun in order to divert police from finding him, authorities said Friday.

The man, Terrell Delaney, 31, was arrested and is in custody at DeKalb County jail. The false intruder report led to a brief soft lockdown at the high school and nearby West Elementary School, Sycamore School District 427 Superintendent Steve Wilder said.

“At no time was there a direct threat to the safety of our students or staff,” Wilder wrote in an email to West Elementary parents.

Delaney also faces charges related to a February incident where police alleged he threatened to blow up Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

Authorities found and arrested Delaney in the 200 block of Mason Court, police said in an update released about 4:25 p.m. Friday.

About 11:20 a.m. Friday, a victim reported a domestic battery in the 200 block of North Cross Street, prompting Delaney to flee on foot from the area, police said. Shortly after, police got a 911 call from a person “who reported seeing a person in a Sycamore High School restroom with a firearm,” police said.

Terrell Delaney, 31, of Chicago, was charged Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, with disorderly conduct and domestic battery after police alleged he battered someone, fled, and then made a false report to police calling 911 and claiming there was a person with a gun in a Sycamore High School bathroom. Authorities said the fake 911 call was an attempt to divert police from finding him. The call prompted soft lockdowns at the high school and nearby West Elementary School. (Photo provided by Sycamore Police Department)

Authorities immediately alerted police countywide, and Sycamore police along with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the high school, 427 Spartan Trail. West Elementary School, 240 Fair St., also was placed on a soft lockdown.

Police later learned “through an investigation that [Delaney] had placed the false 911 call reporting the person with a firearm at Sycamore High School in an effort to divert police from looking for him,” officials wrote in a news release Friday from the Sycamore Police Department.

Delaney has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor domestic battery. If convicted of the most serious crime, class 3 felony disorderly conduct, he could face up to 5 years in prison. He’s being held at the county jail in Sycamore pending a detention hearing, which is expected to take place Saturday.

The soft lockdowns were in effect from 12:15 to 12:20 p.m., according to emails sent about 1:30 p.m. by Wilder to parents of students at the high and elementary schools.

“Our primary concern is always the well-being of our school community, and the soft lockdown allowed us to maintain a secure environment while the police handled the situation in the neighborhood,” Wilder wrote. “The soft lockdown has since been lifted, and school operations have resumed as normal.”