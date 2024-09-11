Shooting threat at DeKalb’s Huntley Middle School not credible, authorities say

School District 428, Huntley Middle School in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Leadership at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb recently was alerted to a potential shooting threat planned for Wednesday, though authorities said Tuesday the threat was deemed not credible.

Wednesday also marks the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In a message sent Tuesday to district families, DeKalb Community Unit School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez emphasized that getting out front with communication is paramount. A district representative shared the superintendent’s statement with Shaw Local News Network.

“A situation came to our attention recently at Huntley Middle School of reports of a potential threat surrounding Sept. 11; however, after a thorough investigation involving the School Resource Officer (SRO), the DeKalb Police Department (DPD), and our building security team, we found no credible evidence to substantiate the claim,” Garcia-Sanchez said.

District officials declined further comment Tuesday.

The DeKalb Police Department was notified of the situation and an investigation was conducted only to conclude that any threat was not deemed credible.

Police Chief David Byrd said Tuesday the police department wants students and their families to rest assured about their safety as they head into Wednesday.

“As a precaution, we’re going to have a higher visibility at Huntley,” Byrd said.

A prior scheduled intruder drill Tuesday was rescheduled by school building leaders moments after sending out a communication saying earlier that it would proceed as planned.

In a communication to families shared with Shaw Local News Network, Huntley Middle School principal Treveda Shah stressed the important role that intruder drills play in promoting safety.

“These drills are an important part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that everyone in our school community is prepared in the unlikely event of an emergency,” Shah wrote. “We will stress to our students that this is a regularly scheduled drill and that it is not related to any rumors that may have been heard.”

The drill was not held Tuesday. In a later communication to families, Shah reversed her building’s decision.

“After careful consideration, we have decided that prioritizing the mental health and well-being of our students is our top concern at this time,” Shah wrote. “We understand that these drills, while important for safety, can sometimes cause stress or anxiety. With this in mind, we believe that today is not the right time to hold this exercise, and we are committed to rescheduling it when it best supports our students’ needs.”