Genoa-Kingston soccer wins 11th straight: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, Stillman Valley 1: At Genoa, the Cogs picked up their 11th straight win and remained undefeated in Big Northern Conference play.

Sam Wendt, Jaquey Flores and Ally Poegel scored for the Cogs.

Baseball

Waubonsie Valley 1, DeKalb 0: At Aurora, Jackson Kees threw a four-hitter, allowing one earned run and two walks in the DuPage Valley Conference loss.

Kees struck out seven in the loss. DeKalb had just one hit.

La Salle-Peru 3, Sycamore 0: At La Salle, the Spartans were shut out by the Cavaliers.

The Spartans outhit the Cavs 6-4 in the loss. Sawyer Valdez had a pair of hits for Sycamore.

Kaneland 24, Rochelle 7: At Rochelle, Brady Alstott homered, scored three times and drove in four in the Knights’ win.

The Knights led 13-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth but the Hubs scored four times to avoid the run-rule loss. The Knights answered with 11 runs in the sixth.

Preston Popovich had three hits and scored four times while Kanon Baxley had two hits and scored five runs. Antonio Villanueva, Tom Thill and Dylan Borysiewicz had two hits each.

Rock Falls 15, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Rock Falls, Owen Zaccard had a pair of hits for the Cogs in the loss.

Softball

Oregon 11, Genoa-Kingston 8: At Genoa, Lizzy Davis hit a grand slam in the loss, her ninth homer of the season. She’s one short of tying the single-season school record set in 2015 by Kendyl Strack.

Davis, Olivia Vasak, Lily Provost and Arielle Rich each had two hits in the loss.