Latest 40-unit Sycamore townhome proposal gets nods

Third Ward Sycamore Alderman Jeff Fischer, as well as 3rd Ward Alderwoman Nancy Copple and 4th Ward Alderwoman Virginia Sherrod on Sept. 16 told developer Randy Yoch they approve of his proposed development along Hathaway Drive during a straw poll conducted during a City Council meeting. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A developer hoping to build 40 townhomes in Sycamore received a thumbs up from city officials this week with his latest plans to build the housing in a subdivision behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

Randy Yoch, a Sycamore-based developer, presented his latest concept plan for a multi-family townhome development tentatively known as Ridgefield Park Townhomes to Sycamore City Council on Monday. Officials responded with largely positive reviews of the draft proposal. The plan still requires final Council approval to happen.

First Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky said she’s been waiting for the day the land along Hathaway Drive, behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet, is developed.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve drove past this property and wished ‘Would somebody do something with this?’” Cosky said. “It really is quite an eyesore. I’m delighted with the fact you’ve taken on this challenge. From what I see of your design, and all, I think it will be quite an improvement, at least ascetically, the visuals of that part of Sycamore. Right now, based on what you’ve shared with us, green light. Go for it.”

The units would have a starting price between $350,000 and $375,000, the developers told the City Council.

Monday’s discussion is the latest in a slew of housing proposals that have gone before the City Council this summer.

The plan Yoch presented has been in the works for the past two years, and was workshopped with city officials on multiple occasions since 2022.

The most recent iteration of a proposal for the land behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet features 13 two-story townhome buildings containing total of 40 units, according to city documents. Each unit would have a two-car garage and a private driveway with room for two additional vehicles. The plan, if approved as is, would include 16 guest parking spaces.

Jay Dulla, with Ridgefield Homes, the Cary-based company that’s expected to build the townhomes, told city officials he believes a variety of prospective home buyers would be interested in property on the 4.65-acre site.

“Our square footages go from 1,700 square feet to just shy of 2,000 square feet,” Dulla said. “So I cover the gambit in terms of who our buyer profile is, from young, first-time buyers all the way up to the empty nesters still wanting to be considered in Sycamore.”

The land also would need to be rezoned to accommodate multi-family housing, Sycamore Community Development Director John Sauter said.

In early September, the Sycamore City Council denied a request from a separate developer who wanted to amend his plans for the Old Mill Park subdivision at Main Street and Mount Hunger Road, meant for residents 55 and older. The proposal would have added more single-bedroom condominiums. The Council’s rejection cited what officials said was too high density in the area.

Under Sycamore’s housing codes, the Ridgefield Park Townhomes also would be considered high density, documents show. The plans would see about 8.6 units-per-acre. First Ward Alderman Alan Bauer, who voted against the Old Mill Park plans, said he’s in favor of Yoch’s proposal, however.

Bauer said he believes the townhomes would act as a buffer in the neighborhood to the commercial area where Farm & Fleet resides, and the single-family houses to the south.

“I think the plan as we see it, it fits pretty well because you’re not going to really put commercial [development],” Bauer said.

Second Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe said he thinks the proposed site would be a good location for a park, but was in favor of the proposed development.

“I’m glad this is going in,” Stowe said. “I think even with the density it makes sense because it’s up against commercial property that’s got lights going all the time, cars going through the parking lot. I don’t want to knock your product but it’s not the most desirable spot in the world.”

All of the proposed residential units would have 9-foot-tall first floor ceilings. Floor plans would offer one, two or three-bedroom units. Dulla said he thinks that variety will help the properties sell, especially to buyers without children. He said the plans also would include the largest bedroom on the first level.

“So it still will be very attractive to the empty nester, the buyer that wants to maintain residence here in Sycamore but wants to be able to have something that’s maintenance free, as well as not have to deal with stairs,” Dulla said.