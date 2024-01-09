Developer returns with plan to build 40 townhomes in Sycamore

Randy Yoch spoke during the Jan. 8, 2024, Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. He's seeking to have his Sycamore property re-zoned to allow for the construction of a 10 building, 40 unit townhome complex. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A developer who in 2022 proposed building 40 townhomes on Sycamore’s south side is again seeking city approval of the project, which received initial support by a Sycamore commission Monday.

The townhomes – dubbed luxury condos at Fox Point Reserves in blueprints released by the city – would be built on just under 5 acres of land at 1235 Hathaway Drive about a half mile from Blaine’s Farm and Fleet in Sycamore, documents show. Sycamore’s Planning and Zoning Commission took a first look at the latest proposal Monday, which includes a potential rezoning.

Randy Yoch has owned the 4.6 acres at the proposed site of his townhome complex for nearly two decades. Yoch told the Commission Monday the townhomes, if approved by the City Council and built, won’t be rented.

“I’ve owned this property for 20 years or so, and we’ve had multiple presentations in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission. The current project, we are joining with a local builder, and we are anticipating that these are for sale townhome units. No rentals,” Yoch said.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall talks during the city's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Jan. 8, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

According to concept plans, the buildings would be single story. Each unit would include about 1,400-square-feet of living space, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one-car garages and “luxury amenities throughout.”

Bob Breidenbach, a Sycamore resident who lives near the site of the proposed townhomes, attended the meeting and said he hoped the properties wouldn’t be predominately rental units. Developers have said they intend to sell the units, not rent them.

Yoch has requested Sycamore City Council approval to rezone the Hathaway Drive site from mixed use, which allows for both residential and business development, to multi-family use only.

The proposal for the townhomes in the residential neighborhoods behind Peace Road first went in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission in August 2022.

Yoch and another developer, Kurt Kozlowski, have entered into an agreement to build the site together, according to city documents.

City Manager Michael Hall said city best practices say Sycamore officials should consider surrounding properties when deliberating a development proposal. In this case, a townhome complex could fit with the area, Hall said. He said city staff also back the plan.

“So if you look to the east it’s a multi-family units as well. ... To the west is a hotel. So it [the proposal] kind of fits in that area. It has been undeveloped for a long period of time. So staff is recommending in favor of the project, and along with the rezoning of this project,” Hall said.

At 8.6 units per acre, the project would produce a high density living space in southern Sycamore, according to city documents.

Kozlowski received positive feedback from the commission during a workshop on Aug. 8, 2022. Monday’s development proposal is identical to the one first presented to the city in 2022, said the city’s community development director John Sauter.

Approval of zoning changes wouldn’t give the project a final green light, however.

A vote on the zoning request for the development is expected at the Jan, 16 City Council meeting. Final project plans would need to go through additional city approval also before moving forward, city officials said.