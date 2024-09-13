Sycamore developer says people want 1-bedroom condos; city again denies build offer

Third Ward Sycamore alderperson Nancy Copple and 4th War alderperson Ben Bumpus listen on Sept. 3, 2024, to housing developer Brian Grainger ask them to reconsider a request City Council denied in August. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – The Old Mill Park developer who said Sycamore residents want smaller condos will have to come up with a new proposal if he wants to add single-bedroom units to his community, after another failed attempt to get city support.

The Sycamore City Council recently denied his request, the second time in weeks that Brian Grainger has sought city approval for his housing build plans. Despite officials voting against his request for more condo units in the second phase of Old Mill Park 15 days prior, Grainger returned to the City Council Sept. 3 asking for a reconsideration.

The council’s denial was in spite of a handful of residents who spoke publicly in favor of the build.

The council opposed his request in a 3-4 vote, with many saying his proposal to build more smaller units did not fall in line with the city’s guidelines surrounding housing density. In an interview after the meeting, Grainger remained adamant that he’s got community backing.

“I’m a little disappointed because the majority was in favor of the project, but the majority wasn’t present,” Grainger said.

The final two buildings in the first phase of the Old Mill Park Condo Community, are under construction near the corner of Mount Hunger Road and State Route 23 in Sycamore. (Camden Lazenby)

Third Ward alderpersons Nancy Copple and Jeff Fischer, 1st Ward Alderman Alan Bauer and 2nd Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe voted against Grainger’s reconsideration. First Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky, 2nd Ward Alderman Pete Paulsen and 4th Ward Alderman Ben Bumpus voted in favor of Grainger’s request. Fourth Ward Alderwoman Virginia Sherrod was absent.

Aside from Grainger, who has built hundreds of residential units in DeKalb County over the past three decades, five members of the public also spoke in favor of his proposed changes to Old Mill Park. That included a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Commissioner Eli Hamingson told the City Council he believes Grainger’s proposal aligns with the city’s comprehensive plan.

“I looked at this development that Mr. Grainger is putting in as a perfect fit,” Hamingson said.

The majority of the City Council did not see it the same way, however.

“There isn’t any question about the wonderful product that you provide, or the kind of service you give, it’s just that we have parameters,” said Copple, explaining her vote to Grainger.

First Ward Alderpersons Alicia Cosky and Alan Bauer, as well as 2nd Ward Alderpersons Pete Paulsen and Chuck Stowe listen to Brain Grainger explain why he sought to increase the number of units in the second phase of the Old Mill Park community development during a Sycamore City Council meeting on Aug. 19, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

The first phase of the project, which included 48 multi-bedroom condos in 12 four-unit buildings, received city approval in 2016 and can be seen from the corner of Route 23 and Mount Hunger Road in Sycamore. Only a couple of the four dozen dwellings still are under construction, and Grainger has turned his attention to the second phase of Old Mill Park.

The second phase previously received city approval for an 84-unit development, but Grainger has sought to add 32 single-bedroom units to Old Mill Park’s next phase of development, on the north side of Mount Hunger Road, across the street from the first phase.

Grainger again argued there’s demand for smaller and more affordable properties in Sycamore.

The changes would have increased the number of units inside 16 of the complex’s 21 buildings to six units from four. It was that increased density proposal – which moved the development’s density from about 4 ½ units per acre to just over 6 units per acre – that some city officials most prominently opposed.

City code sets parameters for medium density units as 3 to 6 units per acre, officials said. City staff had previously said that Grainger’s increased density would not be detrimental to neighboring residential and commercial areas, according to city documents.

Bauer said he did not support Grainger’s plan because he doesn’t think it conforms to city rules for residential developments and density requirements. Bauer said he would support Grainger if he lowered the number of proposed units in his plan.

“You have my vote if you can just comply with ordinances,” Bauer said.

Grainger has said the single-bedroom condos he wanted to add likely would have had a starting price at between $250,000 and $300,000.

Copple said she prefers the original development plan, which doesn’t feature single-bedroom units.

“I thought that was amazing, and then with all these changes I’m like, ‘Oh, come on,’ " Copple said. “ get the changes in the prices and everything but still, that original layout that you had was beautiful.”

Grainger said he was frustrated by the City Council’s vote and wasn’t sure what his next move will be.

“The planning commission has already voted in favor of the project and now we’re going back,” Grainger said. “We have to decide what’s the next step.”