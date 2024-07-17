DeKalb alderman backs NIU Greek center, says he would consider tax increase for street work

John Walker speaks July 15, 2024 before those on hand for his Ward 7 meeting held at the Rock Covenant Church in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – In the lead-up to Monday’s City Council meeting, DeKalb 7th Ward Alderman John Walker said he plans to throw his support behind a planned vote on the Northern Illinois University Foundation’s Center for Greek Life.

His remarks came Monday during the second of what Walker has said are four planned 7th Ward meetings this year. Among those in attendance for the meeting were Mayor Cohen Barnes and community services coordinator Jennifer Yochem.

Walker described the effort to redevelop the corner lot at West Hillcrest Drive and Blackhawk Road as being a lot like gambling.

“To have a building like that there and to hope to get other people to want to build around it, I think that’s a beautiful idea,” Walker said. “I think that people in that area don’t understand that, which I understand, because they don’t understand the variables it takes to get some of things they want and some of the money it takes. But hopefully, I’m thinking that this will be a magnet to one of the other things to get there. That’s all I can hope for. It’s gambling. Everything is. We pray and hope that it works.”

A real estate and purchase agreement for the property is expected to be put to a vote at the City Council’s July 22 meeting after previous consideration was postponed. At the time, two council members – 3rd Ward Alderman Tracy Smith and 5th Alderman Andre Powell – were absent, and the mayor wanted to ensure a supermajority, or six affirmative votes, could be had to move the project forward.

Walker criticized 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada, saying that she’s out of touch with her constituents.

Zasada has been a vocal critique of the NIU Foundation’s plans to build a Greek life center in her ward.

“I’m in the streets,” Walker said. “I know the streets. You can represent the whole United States of America, but that [doesn’t] mean you know the people there. … However, I’m looking at the broader picture. I’m looking at maybe getting some other people to want to set shop up next to the NIU Greek [life] center.”

In an interview Tuesday, Zasada maintained that she has a sense that her ward is primarily opposed to the NIU Foundation’s plans, as it doesn’t benefit residents of the Annie Glidden North area the best.

“That is the sense that I get,” Zasada said. “Obviously, we’re always going to have a diversity of opinions.”

Proposed tax increases

Walker also expressed support for the city should it decide to increase local taxes to help pay for street maintenance.

“The good thing about it is nothing’s been pushed through,” Walker said. “It’s all still being weeded out and talked about and trying to come up with maybe other solutions, if there are any.”

The proposal first arose in discussion during an April special council workshop. At that time, ideas were raised about increasing the city’s home-rule sales and motor fuel taxes and charging an entertainment surcharge, meeting minutes show. No tax increase proposal has been brought forward for council consideration to date, however.

Walker said he places blame on previous city councils for putting the city at such a deficit with its road maintenance.

Walker said he understands that people may be concerned about the city’s taxes.

“I know city hall is at a bank, but there’s no money in that vault in the bank,” he said.

Human Relations Commission update

Also at the meeting, Walker allowed time for DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes to address the status of the city’s Human Relations Commission. The commission is tasked with reviewing city policy to ensure it’s fair and equitable or provide referrals to agencies for alleged discrimination complaints. The commission is made up of DeKalb residents and does not have any policymaking power. The group can make recommendations to the City Council, however.

Membership on the panel continues to dwindle with the departure of Joe Gastiger. The Human Relations Commission is currently down to one member: JJ Wett. It’s been unable to meet because of lack of members, some of whom were not reappointed by the mayor to the commission this year.

Barnes previously said he would look into making commission appointments after the DeKalb 5th Ward aldermanic vacancy was filled. Andre Powell, also a former commission member, was sworn in to the 5th Ward spot in May.

At the ward meeting this week, Barnes said he is open to entertaining the idea of what he called “a Belonging Commission,” but he doesn’t want to have duplicative efforts. A local Belonging group affiliated with NIU was created in 2021 in part to help area leaders in various public, private and education sectors build initiatives to make the city welcoming to all.

“I am seeking the guidance right now of the chair of the Belonging Council to walk me through what it would look like if we lean in on this concept in our community as commissions,” Barnes said.

Barnes said there’s no firm plans in place for the panel at this time.

Walker suggested that he would like to see the Human Relations Commission combined with the Citizen Police Review Board.

“I like the Belonging [Council], but if I had a vote, I would definitely say why can’t the Citizen [Police] Review Board do both jobs?” Walker said. “When we met as a Citizen [Police] Review Board, we didn’t have many cases.”

Barnes chimed in, saying that he thinks Walker makes a good point.

“I love this idea,” Barnes said. “It’s out of the box. ... Let’s talk more on this.”