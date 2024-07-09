DeKalb city leaders postpone vote on sale of property for NIU Greek life center

Concept art shows an aerial view of the proposed NIU Center for Greek Life, planned for about 2 acres on city-owned property at Blackhawk Boulevard and West Hillcrest Drive. The project has received support from the city of DeKalb and NIU Foundation. Concept art by Lisle-based Farnsworth Group published by city of DeKalb in March 2024. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

DeKALB – The DeKalb City Council this week postponed a planned vote on the real estate purchase and sale agreement on property to build the Northern Illinois University Foundation’s Center for Greek Life.

It marks the latest development in the NIU Foundation’s pursuit of acquiring and redeveloping an approximately 2-acre corner of West Hillcrest Drive and Blackhawk Road in DeKalb.

City leaders did not take a formal vote to consider the purchase contract Monday because two council members – 3rd Ward Alderman Tracy Smith and 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell – were absent. A super majority, or 6 affirmative votes, is needed to authorize the property transaction. Instead, the Council decided to postpone the matter until July 22.

Mayor Cohen Barnes said there will be enough City Council support for a Greek life center when it comes to vote.

“There is support out there for this particular project,” Barnes said. “It’s just tonight with two council members being absent, we won’t have the votes to be able to move it forward. So I’d rather that everyone’s able to be here and weigh in, so we get … a super majority of council to be able to support this particular project.”

It’s been about a year since the city green lit the foundation’s redevelopment proposal for the corner of West Hillcrest Drive and Blackhawk Road.

The decision has not been met favorably by some on the City Council or area residents, however. Community members also sounded off on the proposal over the past year during an extensive public outreach conducted by the Opportunity DeKalb Board. A series of listening sessions were held in summer and fall 2022 to help ensure that redevelopment at the corner of West Hillcrest Drive and Blackhawk Road aligns with the Annie Glidden North Revitalization Plan that was adopted by the City Council in 2018.

Concept art shows the view from Kimberly Drive of the proposed NIU Center for Greek Life, planned for about 2 acres on city-owned property at Blackhawk Boulevard and West Hillcrest Drive. The project has received support from the city of DeKalb and NIU Foundation. Concept art by Lisle-based Farnsworth Group published by city of DeKalb in March 2024. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada maintained criticism she’s expressed before over the Foundation’s plans, saying she remains opposed to the proposal to build a Greek life center.

“I just don’t believe that this is the highest and best use for the community,” Zasada said Monday.

Features in the Center would include: meeting spaces and conference rooms, study and lounge space, a large event space, outdoor space and a year-round courtyard, a warming kitchen and food services.

The purchase contract, if approved, would amount to $200,000 for the transfer of two parcels of land between the city and the NIU Foundation, city documents show.

In a lead up to Monday’s meeting, staff previously wrote that “time of the essence,” to approve the property transfer to the NIU Foundation. The university also is expected to undergo an extensive capital funding campaign.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said plans for the Greek Life Center appear to be coming together.

“It is expected that the buyer will commence the construction of the center no later than four years from the closing date,” Nicklas said. “Obviously, there’s a large amount of fundraising to be done.”