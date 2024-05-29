Andre Powell sworn in as DeKalb 5th Ward alderman

DeKalb resident Andre Powell (right) is sworn in at the May 28, 2024 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKALB – Andre Powell, a former DeKalb School District 428 board member who served on multiple city commissions, was sworn in this week as the city’s new 5th Ward alderman.

Recording Secretary Ruth Scott administered the oath of office for Powell Tuesday during the DeKalb City Council meeting. After, he took his seat in place of former 5th Ward Alderman Scott McAdams, who resigned in March, citing “reasons of health”.

Powell said he is excited to serve the people of his Ward.

“I look forward to being here, and I thank you all,” Powell said. “I can’t wait to get to work.”

Powell comes to the City Council having previous experience as a member of the DeKalb School District 428 Board, chairman of the DeKalb Human Relations Commission and member of the DeKalb Citizen Police Review Board.

His school board colleagues offered words of support this week after he resigned his school board seat to serve on the City Council. In a news release, Powell said he was “deeply appreciative of the opportunities for growth and experiences I have gained,” on the school board.

“I look forward to being here, and I thank you all. I can’t wait to get to work.” — Andre Powell

DeKalb School District 428 Board Vice President Christopher Boyes commended Powell on his service to DeKalb schools.

“I had the distinct honor of serving with him this last school year on the school board,” Boyes said. “If there’s one thing that I can say about this City Council, I know that you guys are determined for collaboration and continued economic growth and development for our community. There is one person I can tell you will continue to add onto that momentum that we’ve built here and that is going to be Andre Powell.”

Powell was appointed by the mayor out of a pool of eight potential candidates to fill the vacancy, city documents show.

The City Council supported the mayor’s selection in an unanimous vote earlier this month.

Mayor Cohen Barnes heaped praise on Powell’s qualifications for the position.

“When I was reviewing all the applications that came through for this position, it was obvious Andre Powell’s resume just stood mounds above the rest,” Barnes said. “I know Andre is going to make an incredible addition to this council, and I’m really looking forward to serving with you.”

Powell’s appointment to fill the city’s 5th Ward vacancy hinged on his resignation from the DeKalb Human Relations Commission, DeKalb Citizen Police Review Board and the DeKalb School District 428 Board.

It wasn’t until Tuesday that Powell decided to resign from the school board. But he said he had already resigned from both city commissions around the time of the City Council’s vote to confirm the mayor’s appointment.

With Powell no longer on the school board, the district is need of a new member to step in in replacement.

District 428 has opened school board applications as it seeks to fill its position vacancy through June 3 at 4:30 p.m. For information on the vacancy process or application submittals, visit the district’s website at www.board.d428.org/home.