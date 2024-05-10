DeKalb school board member proposed for next 5th Ward alderman

Board Member Andre Powell sits in on the Feb. 22 meeting of the DeKalb Citizen Police Review Board. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes has proposed Andre Powell, a current DeKalb school board member who also sits on two city committees, to be the next 5th Ward alderman, according to city documents.

A vote to appoint Powell to the City Council to fill the vacancy left by former Alderman Scott McAdams is on the agenda for Monday’s DeKalb City Council meeting.

City documents released Thursday recommend Powell for the ward appointment “Until a Successor Qualifies and Takes Office.”

City officials previously said the person appointed to the position would serve on the City Council through spring 2025, at which point a special election would select someone to serve the remaining two years of McAdams’ unexpired term until spring 2027.

Barnes previously said the 5th Ward seat had garnered interest from multiple individuals. Appointments fall under the mayor’s responsibilities but require City Council approval.

The position first became available March 15 when McAdams resigned, citing “reasons of health.”

Powell was appointed to the DeKalb District 428 school board in August 2023 also to fill a vacancy left by former school board member Samantha McDavid. He’s also the chair for the city’s Human Relations Commission and on the city’s DeKalb Citizen Police Review Board.