Andre Powell appointed to DeKalb District 428 School Board

DeKALB – The DeKalb School District 428 School Board has selected Andre Powell to fill a vacant four-year seat.
Powell’s appointment comes on the heels of the departure of former Board President Samantha McDavid who stepped down in July to pursue a new opportunity.
Powell said he was motivated to apply for the position when it became available. He said he’s all about the kids.
“With youth mentoring, I see a lot of things around going on within the community,” Powell said. “I know it all starts with our children and how it starts with their education. … Every child’s not ready to learn. So, I just think with here, it starts with the foundation of the education of the community.”
Powell said he has two children of his own going to DeKalb schools, one who starts first grade Thursday when classes begin and another whom will enter seventh grade.
Powell, who is an active member of DeKalb Citizens Police Review Board and DeKalb Human Relations Commission, said he tries his best to say informed on what’s happening in his community.
“Periodically, I watched them,” Powell said, referring to the school board. “I sit on a couple city boards. So, I’m always kind of tied up with that.”
Powell said some of the top issues the district is grappling with include building needs along with student and staff safety.
“I know it’s overpopulated,” Powell said of the district. “It’s overpopulated, for sure. I know they need that new school. That’s a big issue. … It seems like funding is a big issue right now. Things going on in the school. I know there’s disruptions in some of the schools. Some things going on where it’s affecting learners and it’s affecting staff.”
Powell said his end goal with joining the school board is simple.
“I’m looking for ways to give back to the community and be part of something great for the children in the community,” Powell said. “I think from what I’ve seen, I believe, they have a good school system. I think they’ve got a good system in place, but with time everything changes, things evolve. … Everyone wants to see change and results, but most people don’t want to put in the work. I try to be hands-on with whatever I do.”