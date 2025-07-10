DeKalb library to screen Civil War film ‘Glory’

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Adults are invited to watch a screening of the Civil War movie “Glory” Friday in DeKalb.

The screening will be held at 10 a.m. July 11 in the DeKalb Public Library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“Glory” tells the story of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, the U.S. Army’s first Black regiment. The infantry was created during the Civil War under the command of an inexperienced white New Englander. The movie is rated R.

Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.