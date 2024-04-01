DeKalb 5th Ward vacancy drawing some interest from residents, says mayor

DeKALB – DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes says he’s not surprised by the amount of interest shown in the vacant 5th Ward aldermanic seat.

The position first became available March 15 with the resignation of Scott McAdams who cited he was stepping down for “reasons of health.”

Anyone interested in representing the 5th Ward on the DeKalb City Council is instructed to send a resume and a letter of interest to the mayor at Cohen.Barnes@cityofdekalb.com. The deadline for email submissions is 5 p.m. April 5.

Barnes said he looks forward to having an appointment in place and ready for the council’s consideration.

“After that, I would imagine I’ll make my decision within 5 to 7 days and then put it on the next council agenda after I make my decision,” Barnes said.

Barnes said he has to appoint someone to fill the vacancy within 60 days of McAdams’ resignation.

Whomever is appointed to the position will serve through spring 2025, triggering a special election to elect someone to serve out the remaining two years of McAdams’ unexpired term until spring 2027.

Barnes said he would like a prospective candidate to be well-versed on how budgets work.

“Budget is going to be an important piece,” Barnes said. “I’ll be looking for someone that hopefully has some financial acumen, so they can become informed as quick as possible and make the best decision possible for the residents of Ward 5 and the city of DeKalb overall.”

Barnes said he hopes to find a candidate who is considerate of the taxpayers and their interests.

“When it comes to taxation and property taxation, I’m going to be looking for someone that will definitely put the residents of the city of DeKalb first in the discussions that we have when it comes to this time of unprecedented historic economic development to make sure that the taxpayers of the city of DeKalb are benefitting from all the economic development going on on the south side,” he said.

Barnes said the city, from an investment perspective, wants to focus on ongoing south side development as well as in the Fourth Street corridor moving forward.

The city in February 2024 had enlisted the services of a consulting firm to perform a tax increment financing district feasibility study concerning the Fourth Street corridor. Results of that study have not yet been completed.

“That area is a food desert,” Barnes said. “That area doesn’t have a lot of options for restaurants. I know Council is going to start focusing more and more on what can we do to incentivize new businesses in the Fourth Street corridor and help continue to revitalize that corridor.”